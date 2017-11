Loyce D. Jeffrey

Loyce D. Jeffrey, 88, of Danville, died Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington. The funeral service for Mrs. Jeffrey will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, November 22 at Harmony Bible Church, Danville with Pastor Chris Carr officiating. Immediately following interment at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, rural Danville, the family will receive friends at a luncheon at the church.

Memorials have been established for East Iowa Bible Camp and Van Vorhies Haus. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.