Lower Skunk River Watershed Project to Hold Operation/Implement & Bioreactor Field Day

On September 7th, 2017, starting at 10 AM, the Lower Skunk River Watershed Project will be hosting an operation/implement tour of Steve Berger’s farm in Wellman, Iowa with a tour of an established bioreactor site on Rob Stout’s farm outside of West Chester, Iowa. After the tour and discussion with Steve, a free lunch will be provided and served by Washington County Iowa Pork Producers. After lunch we will travel to Rob Stout’s bioreactor site to discuss data collected by Iowa Soybean Association regarding nutrient reduction by the bioreactor since its installation. Both Steve and Rob have a vast history in cover crop usage and conservation practices and have been speakers at numerous events across the state.

A FREE charter bus ride will be available to those in the southeast Iowa area. The bus will pick up at the E3 Center parking lot, across from Aldi’s, in Mount Pleasant at 8:30 AM and will return before 4 PM that afternoon. SEATING IS LIMITED for the bus ride! Reserve your seat TODAY! For more information, special accommodations and/or to RSVP for the bus ride and/or lunch, please contact Miranda Haes, Project Coordinator @ 319-385-2824 ext. 3 OR miranda.haes@ia.nacdnet.net by September 5th, 4 PM.

This field day is being sponsored by Iowa Pork Producers Association, Iowa Corn Growers Association & Practical Farmers of Iowa.

Location information: Steve Berger Farm – 1267 Elm Avenue, Wellman, Iowa

Rob Stout Bioreactor Site – South of West Chester, on the corner of 230th St & Hemlock Avenue

The Lower Skunk River Water Quality and Soil Health Initiative Water Quality Initiative project consisting of 5 HUC 12 watersheds. The project area encompasses sections of Henry, Lee, Jefferson and Van Buren Counties. Its purpose is to carry out the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy and Water Quality Initiative by implementing specific nutrient reduction practices. For more information on the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy and Water Quality Initiative, visit www.cleanwateriowa.org.

Partnering with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

And Natural Resources Conservation Service