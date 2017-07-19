Lower Skunk River Watershed Project to Hold Free Water Sampling for Nitrates

MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA – The Lower Skunk River Water Quality and Soil Health Initiative Project will be having nitrate sampling days in the counties of Henry, Jefferson, Lee, and Van Buren. Date, time and locations are as follows:

July 20, 2017 Henry County USDA/NRCS Office 709 S. Iris St. Mount Pleasant 9:00am—4:00pm

July 25, 2017 Jefferson County USDA/NRCS Office 605 S. 23rd St. Fairfield 9:30am—4:00pm

July 26, 2017 Van Buren County USDA/NRCS Office 1016 Franklin St. Keosauqua 10:00am—3:30pm

July 27, 2017 Lee County USDA/NRCS Office 503 Elm Donnellson 9:30am—4:00pm

For more information on the Lower Skunk River Water Quality and Soil Health Initiative, sample collection instructions, or for special accommodations, please contact Miranda Haes, Project Coordinator at 319-385-2824, Ext. 3 or at miranda.haes@ia.nacdnet.net. For information on the Nutrient Reduction Strategy, Water Quality Initiative, and other projects in the state, visit www.cleanwateriowa.org.