Lower Skunk River Watershed Project Receives Funding Extension

MOUNT PLEASANT, IOWA – The Lower Skunk River Water Quality and Soil Health Initiative Project received its 3 year project extension that will carry through June of 2020. The project began in June of 2014. Since its inception the project has accomplished over 5,000 acres of cover crops, installed 138,666 ft. of terraces, installed two constructed wetlands, and one saturated buffer.

Bill Northey, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, commented that “These projects are hitting their stride in terms of engaging farmers, getting practices on the ground and coordinating with partners and stakeholders. We have always understood that it would take a long-term commitment to improvement in these watersheds and I’m excited to continue to learn from these projects as we work to scale-up and expand water quality efforts across the state”.

The Lower Skunk River Water Quality and Soil Health Initiative is a 134,541 acre Water Quality Initiative project consisting of 5 HUC 12 watersheds. The project area encompasses sections of Henry, Lee, Jefferson and Van Buren Counties. Its purpose is to carry out the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy and Water Quality Initiative by implementing specific nutrient reduction practices.

The project offers cost share on soil health evaluations, nutrient management practices, cover crops and edge-of-field practices. For more information on the Lower Skunk River Water Quality and Soil Health Initiative, please contact Miranda Haes, Project Coordinator at 319-385-2824, Ext. 3. For information on the Nutrient Reduction Strategy, Water Quality Initiative, and other projects in the state, visit www.cleanwateriowa.org.

Partnering with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

And Natural Resources Conservation Service