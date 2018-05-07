Low Vitamin D – Could it be me?

Ever wonder why you feel more energized after a week or even a few days in the spring sunshine? Could it be that it’s related to the body’s conversion of sunshine to vitamin? Yes! Vitamin D is a natural remedy to fatigue and overall tiredness.

Vitamin D – is called the “sunshine vitamin” because the body naturally makes it when the skin is exposed to strong sun rays. It helps the body maintain optimum energy levels, strong bones, cardiac and brain function.

Do you ever forget where you put those car keys? How about your purse or cell phone? Low levels of Vitamin D can worsen mental function and memory. Uh oh did I forget to send that birthday card?

Vitamin D deficiency has become a common problem for many people. A deficiency means a low level of vitamin D in your body. A blood test is necessary to check your level. And, the best time to test is now, as the long winter draws to a close.

Attend a local Fresh Conversations program to learn more about this powerful vitamin. May’s Fresh Conversations program will be held at the Fellowship Cup on May 16 at 11am. Elise Klopfenstein, Clinical Dietitian from Henry County Health Center will lead the conversation. Stay and take advantage of a tasty, community meal at 11:30 while you are there, (meals an option, not a requirement) and Fresh Conversations is free.

While sun exposure is a natural way for the body to get vitamin D, eating certain foods can also help. If you attend a May Fresh Conversations meetings you’ll leave knowing at least two foods you can add into your diet to boost your Vitamin D intake.

In addition, we’ll be sampling some vitamin D fortified juices, discuss Vitamin D supplementation and discuss tips for safe supplement use.

To keep your body strong, and put a spring in your step, the group will explore easy exercise to get you ready to walk outdoors. Fresh Conversations is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging, is free to attend. New members are always welcome.

Stop in at the Fellowship Cup on May 16, 2018 at 11am and take part in the program. For more information, contact Elise Klopfenstein at 319-385-6143.