Louisiana Flip N Move Watch Party with special guest 19 year old Southeast Iowa auctioneer, Olivia Hoenig

Olivia Hoenig of Ft. Madison will star as lead auctioneer for DIY Networks newest hit show, Louisiana Flip N Move. Hoenig will appear in nearly every episode of the season. She first appeared on DIY Networks Texas Flip N Move as a guest and begins her own series in Louisiana Friday, July 7 at 8 PM.

The community is hosting a watch party at Green Bay Bar & Grill in Wever, Iowa 7:30 – 9:30 PM with Olivia in attendance. Louisiana Flip N Move airs on the DIY Network Fridays at 8:00 PM.