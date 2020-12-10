Louise E. Newby

Louise E. Newby, 94 of rural Donnellson, Iowa went to be with her Lord at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at New London Specialty Care.

Louise (Rupalo) Newby was born January 11, 1926, in Diamond, Iowa the fourth of six children to Charles and Maggie (Gorman) Rupalo. Louise graduated in 1944 from Mystic High School, and soon after left home to pursue her teaching certificate at Central College, Pella. She accepted her first teaching position for Kindergarten – 8th grades in August that year for $135 a month. Louise taught in the Fifield and Otley area at the White Breast School for four years. She met Kenneth E. Newby at Iowa Wesleyan College and on June 14, 1948 they married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 20, 1997.

Louise is survived by her two sons and daughter all living in Iowa, Larry (Deana) Newby, Denmark; Dwayne Newby, Donnellson; Lauretta Newby, New London and one sister; Carolyn Inman of Seymour; one grandson, one great granddaughter, and one great great grandson. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.

Louise was an active member of the former Big Mound Methodist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher, active in the women’s group WSCS and would participate in roller skating events for the youth group anxiously getting on the floor herself. Following the closure of Big Mound Church she attended Bonaparte Methodist Church, and her neighborhood church Sharon Presbyterian.

Louise enjoyed every aspect of farm homemaking for her family and could be easily found cooking, canning, sewing, gardening and tending to her flowers. If her kids heard their first and middle names called out from the former teacher, it meant serious trouble. In their later years Kenneth and Louise enjoyed traveling with community bus tour groups and particularly enjoyed Branson, Missouri.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Schmitz Funeral Home, Donnellson.

A private family service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Schmitz Funeral Home, Donnellson with Reverend Doctor Mary Anne Welch officiating. The burial will follow at Clay Grove Cemetery rural West Point.

As a final silent tribute to Louise and other local residents taken by the coronavirus, please follow COVID-19 protocol by wearing a mask and social distancing whenever you gather together.

A memorial fund has been established and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 56, Donnellson, Iowa 52625.

