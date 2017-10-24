Louisa Development Group & ISU Extension and Outreach Enter into New Collaboration

Al Muhlenbruck, chair of the board of Louisa Development Group and Paul Gieselman, chair of the ISU Extension and Outreach Council in Louisa County have announced a collaborative venture between the two organizations. Common ground was found between the two groups this fall and both boards have now unanimously voted to explore the opportunity for a stronger force in economic development for the county with a formal partnership between the two. The new collaboration will result in a full-time executive director employed thru the Extension Office, but guided in the local efforts of economic development, community development and tourism by the Louisa Development Group board.

LDG chair Muhlenbruck spoke for board members saying “We recognized that this opportunity from Extension comes at a time in our 14 year history when the organization is strong, but would benefit from a full time director. We can see a lot of potential in this new combined effort.”

For their part, the Extension Council already supports economic and community development as one of the five main focuses of the office and welcomes the opportunity to put more resources into these efforts to help the county grow. Gieselman has confirmed that their commitment will not be limited to work inside the county, but will include representation of Louisa County elsewhere as Extension takes a bigger role in funding the efforts, “We know that if you are not at the table, you’re on the table. We absolutely expect the new staff member to be someone who can guide economic development here at home as well as represent the county in regional and statewide efforts.”

The Louisa Development Group hiring committee and Extension Council Personnel Committee have developed a job description and are already searching for a new director, a position they hope to have filled by year’s end. At the same time the new collaboration will be soliciting input from elected officials and the public to make a list of needs and opportunities in economic development to help develop a work plan for the new director. The Board of Louisa Development Group is also looking for additional members and anyone interested should contact a current board member or the Extension Office.