Louisa County to have a New Set of Royalty

The annual Louisa County Fair Queen and Princess contests will take place Wednesday July 26th at the grandstand on the Louisa County Fairgrounds in Columbus Junction. Laura Mincks, 2016 Louisa County Fair Queen, will crown one of five young ladies vying for the title of Louisa County Fair Queen 2017. Mincks, 19, the daughter of Lois & the late Tim Mincks of Columbus Junction, will be a Sophomore this fall at Iowa State University studying Ag Education. The new Louisa County Fair Queen receives a $500 scholarship, $250 cash award, crown, sash, trophy, and many other prizes from local sponsors. There will also be awards for Miss Leadership, Miss Personality, Overall Academic and People’s Choice. This year’s fair queen will make many appearances at the 2017 Louisa County Fair and compete at the 2017 Iowa State Fair Queen Contest in August with more than 100 other contestants. Kaelyn Townsley, 2016 Louisa County Fair Princess, will crown one of nine young ladies, ages 4-8, vying for the title of Louisa County Fair Princess 2017. Townsley, 9, the daughter of Bryan & Jill Townsley of Morning Sun, attends Morning Sun Elementary. All princess contestants receive a tiara, sash, gift bag and certificate. The new Louisa County Fair Princess receives a crown, sash, trophy, certificate and $50 cash award. The Fair Princess will make many appearances at the 2017 Louisa County Fair and throughout the year at community events. Details: What: 2017 Louisa County Fair Queen and Princess Contest When: Wednesday July 26th, following 4-H Family Night which begins at 7 p.m. Where: Louisa County Fairgrounds located off Iowa Highway 92 in Columbus Junction 2017 Louisa County Fair Queen Contestants • Cloey Schultheis, 17, daughter of Dawn Schultheis, will be a senior at Louisa-Muscatine High School. • Katie Martinez, 16, daughter of Ann and Vicente Martinez, will be a junior at Columbus Community High School. • Rachel McNeil, 17, daughter of Sandi Elliott and Tom McNeil, will be a senior at Wapello Community High School. • Erin Williams, 18, daughter of Sam and Rita Williams, will be a freshman at Kirkwood Community College studying Natural Resources. • Mariah Pugh, 16, daughter of Troy and Jamie Pugh, will be a junior at Louisa-Muscatine High School.

2017 Louisa County Fair Princess Contestants • Madison Phillips, 4, daughter of Matt and Stephanie Phillips of Letts, will attend Busy Hands Preschool this fall at Louisa-Muscatine Elementary. • Shaeley Cockerham, 5, daughter of Stephanie and Rory Cockerham of Morning Sun, will be in Kindergarten this fall at Morning Sun Elementary. • Delta Cutler, 6, daughter of Luke and DeeAnna Cutler of Columbus City, will be in 1st grade this fall at Roundy Elementary. • Zoey Delzell, 8, daughter of Kristyn and Jason Delzell of Wapello, will be in 3rd grade this fall at Winfield Mt. Union Elementary. • Kaelyn Fritcher, 8, daughter of Lori and Steven Fritcher of Morning Sun, will be in 3rd grade this fall at Morning Sun Elementary. • Ariannah Inarrito, 4, daughter of Edsel Inarrito and Jessica Amigon of Columbus Junction, will be attending preschool this fall. • Emma Salazar, 7, daughter of Todd and Shannon Salazar of Columbus Junction, will be in the 3rd grade this fall at Roundy Elementary. • Grace Keltner, 6, daughter of Josh and Megan Keltner of Letts, will be in 1st grade this fall at Louisa-Muscatine Elementary. • Aspen Bieri, 6, daughter of Cassie and Beau Bieri of Letts, will be in 1st grade this fall at Louisa-Muscatine Elementary.