Lorraine Suter

Lorraine Suter, 94, of Winfield, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Sunrise Terrance. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the United Church of Crawfordsville. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in the Crawfordsville Cemetery. Following the services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church. Memorials may be directed to the United Church of Crawfordsville or the Sunrise Terrance Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in memory of Lorraine. The Honts Funeral Home of Winfield is caring for Lorraine’s family and arrangements.

Roberta Lorraine Schlatter was born on September 17, 1925, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Chris and Vaughn (Davis) Schlatter. On September 15, 1946, Lorraine was united in marriage to Harry Dean Suter in Wayland. Lorraine was a RN and worked for the Washington County Hospital, Dr. Montgomery, Washington County Public Health Nurse and WACO Community School District nurse retiring in 1973. She was a member of the United Church of Crawfordsville and the Crawfordsville American Legion Auxiliary. Lorraine was an avid Hawkeye/Cub fan and enjoyed traveling with her husband, Harry to checker tournaments, cooking/baking, camping/card playing, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and attend her children’s and grandchildren’s school events.

Lorraine will be deeply missed by her two sons, Robert Michael (Barbara) Suter of Jamestown, New York and Jeffrey (Sandra) Suter of Winfield; three grandchildren, Rob (Jill) Suter, Erin (Jacob) Thorius and Adam (Tara) Suter and five great grandchildren, Drew Suter, Laney Suter, Brodey Suter, Jordan Thorius and Jayse Thorius.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry; one son, Patrick; one brother, Joe Schlatter and four sisters, Dorothy Enders, Christine Hegemann, Jean Hahn and Vaughn Rinner.