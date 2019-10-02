Loren Lisk

Loren Lisk, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away unexpectedly in Nebraska on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steve English officiating. Burial, with full military rites, will be in Salem East Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Disabled American Veterans. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born May 23, 1949, in What Cheer, IA, Loren Earl was the son of Delmar Vernon and Leola Emaline (Walker) Lisk. He graduated from Pekin High School. Loren enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam during the Vietnam Conflict. On March 29, 1968, he married Brenda Harris. They later divorced. On July 28, 1979, Loren married Sharolyn Savage at Cedar Creek Church.

Loren worked for Crane’s Welding in Washington, IA for 11 years, Chain and Cable in Fairfield, IA, and then 3 ½ years at Anderson Welding in Richland, IA. He began his trucking career with Hellman Trucking, Houghton, IA, then for 26 years drove for Shelman Trucking, Winfield, IA, and the last two years for Triple Seven Trucking. He attended First Baptist Church and was a former member of Amvets.

Spending time with friends at Hardees, coffee hopping to other spots and relaxing on his front porch were Loren’s favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed working on the farm, fishing, watching NASCAR and Iowa Football along with spending time with his family.

Along with his wife, Sharolyn, of 40 years, Loren is survived by daughter, Billie Hall of Des Moines, IA; sons, Brad (Laura) Lisk of Ottumwa, IA, Brett (Julie) Lisk of Fairfield, IA, and Lance Lisk of North Liberty, IA; daughter, Lauralyn (Justin Dunn) Lisk of Granger, IA; two brothers, Vern (Mary) Lisk of Keokuk, IA and Bob (Charlotte) Lisk of Richland, IA; nine grandchildren, Josh Lisk, Brent Lisk, Carissa Schneider, Rhylie Lisk, Zach Lisk, Torrie Lisk, Hannah Lisk, Logan Hall, and Jett Lisk; and six great-grandchildren.

Loren was preceded in death by his parents.