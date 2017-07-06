Lord’s Cupboard to host Thanksgiving in July Drive July 10 – July 18

Fairfield, Iowa – The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County is proud to partner with Hy-Vee and KMCD to host Thanksgiving in July, a community-wide hunger-relief drive. Thanksgiving in July will be held Monday, July 10 – Tuesday, July 18, 2017. All cash and food donations will be given to The Lord’s Cupboard, to help low-income families in need of food assistance in Jefferson County.

Thanksgiving in July provides an opportunity for individuals, businesses, civic, and faith organizations throughout the community to come together for our neighbors. The focus of the Drive is to raise both food and cash donations to feed the hungry of Jefferson County. Please see below for all of the events where donations will be possible. Food donations may also be dropped off at The Lord’s Cupboard weekday afternoons. The only requirement is that the donation be non-perishable, canned or packaged food which has not expired.

Community Events

Fairfield Hy-Vee – Hy-Vee check-out lanes will have donation containers ready for your cash or check donations Monday, July 10 – Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Hy-Vee will also provide $5 pre-filled bags of most-needed donation items which can be paid for at the check-out lanes.

Fairfield Hy-Vee Grill – The Hy-Vee Grill will host a grill-out on Friday, July 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m, with all proceeds going to The Lord’s Cupboard. Stop by for lunch for a great cause!

Fairfield Community Band Concert – Bring cash donations to the Fairfield Community Band Concert on Tuesday, July 18 at 8:00pm. Lord’s Cupboard volunteers will be on hand to “pass the hat” for cash donations.

The following locations will host donation bins for food donations:

Cambridge

Community 1st Credit Union

Everybody’s Whole Foods

First National Bank

Hy-Vee Customer Service Desk

Iowa State Bank

Libertyville Savings Bank

Midwest One Bank

Pilot Grove Savings Bank

Washington State Bank

The Lord’s Cupboard will accept cash and non-perishable food donations Mon-Fri, 1:00-4:00, and credit card donations can be made online at www.LordsCupboard.org any time. Many other businesses will host donation cans for cash donations, as well.

The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County serves as the county’s sole emergency food pantry and serves about 500 food orders per month. Nearly 50 percent of those served by the pantry are under the age of 18. Donations of food or cash are always accepted at The Lord’s Cupboard, 303 North 4th Street in Fairfield, Monday through Friday, 1:00-4:00 p.m. Please contact Laura Cohen (LordsCupboard@LISCO.com) at 641.472.8457 for more information on Thanksgiving in July events or for a tour of The Lord’s Cupboard.