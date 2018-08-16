Lord’s Cupboard to host Crisis Center Outreach Advocates

Fairfield, Iowa – The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County is proud to announce that the Family Crisis Center now has Outreach Advocates onsite at the food pantry on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Anyone who has been affected by an abusive relationship is welcome to stop by between 1:00 and 3:00pm on those days to be assisted immediately and confidentially.

“The Crisis Center approached us with this idea,” says Laura Cohen, Executive Director of The Lord’s Cupboard, “and it was a no-brainer for us. We’ve had a wonderful working relationship with the Outreach Advocates, and are delighted that they can use our conference room when it would normally sit empty. This is an extra service we can offer the community without taking anything away from the food pantry.”

The Crisis Center offers support for victims of Intimate Partner Violence/Domestic Abuse. They operate a 24 hour crisis line (1-800-464-8340) so that victims can have access to a certified victim counselor day or night. More information can be found at ottumwacrisiscenter.org.

The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County serves as the county’s sole emergency food pantry and serves food insecure households in Jefferson County, Iowa. Please go to LordsCupboard.org or contact Laura Cohen (LordsCupboard@LISCO.com) at 641.472.8457 for more information or for a tour of The Lord’s Cupboard.