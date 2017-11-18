Lord’s Cupboard Preparing for Holiday Meal Boxes

Fairfield, Iowa – In December, the Lord’s Cupboard will distribute hundreds of Holiday Meal Boxes to low-income households in Jefferson County. About 500 households register to receive a Box each year, and The Lord’s Cupboard needs plenty of help from the community to make it happen! Between now and December 6, the Jefferson County community is invited to donate the nonperishable items still needed for the 500 Boxes:

Tuna 5 oz.

Chicken Noodle soup 10.5 oz. can

Tomato soup 10.5 oz. can

Diced Tomatoes 14.5 oz.

“Helper” for Hamburger, tuna, or chicken (boxed)

Spaghetti Sauce (canned only)

Vegetables 15 oz. – Corn or Green Beans

Monetary donations are greatly needed, as the Boxes contain many fresh items which must be purchased. Those wishing to sponsor a family’s Holiday Meal Box for only $28.00 can donate in person, by mail at 303 N. 4th Street in Fairfield, or online at www.LordsCupboard.org

Volunteers are needed at the annual packing of the Boxes on Thursday, December 14. Volunteers should arrive at the NAZARENE CENTER (Briggs & 6th) by 5:30pm wearing comfortable shoes and a jacket. Up-to-date information about donating and volunteering can be found on The Lord’s Cupboard’s Facebook page.

The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County is the county’s emergency food pantry and distributes about 6,000 food orders per year. Nearly half of those served by the pantry are under the age of 18. Donations of food or cash are always accepted at The Lord’s Cupboard, 303 N. 4th Street in Fairfield, Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Credit card donations are gladly accepted at www.LordsCupboard.org. Please contact Laura Cohen (LordsCupboard@LISCO.com) at 641-472-8457 for more information or for a tour of The Lord’s Cupboard. ####