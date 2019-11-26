Lord’s Cupboard Needs Help Packing Christmas Meal Boxes

Fairfield, Iowa – This December, the Lord’s Cupboard will once again distribute hundreds of Christmas Meal Boxes to low-income households in Jefferson County. Each Box contains the ingredients for a traditional Christmas supper as well as a number of other food items to help make the holidays brighter for those in need.

The Lord’s Cupboard will need plenty of help from the community to make the Boxes happen again for 2019! Volunteers can help fill the Christmas Meal Boxes on Thursday, December 12 at 5:30; a holiday tradition! The NEW LOCATION for this year is the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center at 200 N. Main St. in Fairfield. Remember that the boxes are heavy – 35+ pounds – and we recommend gloves! High schoolers (ages 12 and up) are welcome, and should bring their volunteering forms to be signed. No registration is necessary; volunteers can just show up at a little before 5:30, ready to work.

The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County is the county’s emergency food pantry and distributes about 600 food orders per month. Nearly half of those served by the pantry are under the age of 18. Donations of food or cash are always accepted at The Lord’s Cupboard, 303 N. 4th Street in Fairfield, Monday through Friday, 1:00-4:00 p.m. Credit card and PayPal donations are gratefully accepted at www.LordsCupboard.org. For more information about donating and volunteering, please “Like” The Lord’s Cupboard’s Facebook page.