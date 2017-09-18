Lord’s Cupboard Announces Volunteer Openings

Fairfield, Iowa – The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County invites the community to join in their efforts to feed the community’s hungry. There are two different volunteering opportunities available at this time; “Weekly Volunteers” and “Substitute Volunteers.” Volunteers should be able to lift 20 pounds comfortably and stand for up to three hours.

The Weekly Volunteer shift consists of one weekday afternoon per week, 12:55-4:00p.m. These volunteers are trained to fill grocery orders, stock shelves, and otherwise assist clients. A Weekly Volunteer is needed for each of the following days: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. “If you prefer adding a commitment to your calendar for the same time and day every week, then this is for you,” says Executive Director Laura Cohen.

Substitute Volunteers are called upon to fill in when a regular Weekly Volunteer needs to be absent. Substitutes are able to select the afternoons which fit into their schedules, and there is usually plenty of notice. This is ideal for folks who want to help but can’t fit it in every week.

For more information, please go to www.LordsCupboard.org and click on “Volunteer!” You may also stop by during open hours to pick up a Volunteer Application. The Lord’s Cupboard is located at 303 N. 4th in Fairfield and is open Monday-Friday, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County serves as the county’s emergency food pantry and serves about 500 food orders per month. Over 1/3 of those served by the pantry are under the age of 18. Donations of food or cash are always accepted at The Lord’s Cupboard. Please contact Laura Cohen at LordsCupboard@LISCO.com or 641.472.8457 for more information or for a tour.