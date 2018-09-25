Lord’s Cupboard 35th Anniversary This Month

Fairfield, Iowa – The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County is celebrating its anniversary this month. 35 years ago in September 1983, The Lord’s Cupboard became an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County started its operations with a distribution of Christmas Boxes in December of 1982. Since then the organization has operated out of several spaces in Fairfield, with an ever-growing client list and a continually expanding list of services offered. The emergency food pantry is currently operating at 303 N. 4th Street, and distributes about 500 food orders per month to Jefferson County’s food-insecure households. More than 1/3 of those served by the pantry are under the age of 18.

To celebrate the occasion, The Lord’s Cupboard is hosting a fundraising Trivia Night on October 12th. More information on the Trivia Night can be found on the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center website, and on the Lord’s Cupboard Facebook page.

Donations of food or cash are always accepted at The Lord’s Cupboard, 303 North 4th Street in Fairfield, Monday through Friday, 1:00-4:00 p.m. Please contact Laura Cohen (LordsCupboard@LISCO.com) at 641.472.8457 for more information or for a tour of The Lord’s Cupboard.