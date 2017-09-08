Looking for Information

On September 7th, 2017, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received two separate reports of trees/brush being dumped along county roadways. The first location reported was just west of Franklin Avenue along 230th Street. The second location was in the 2600-grid of Hickory Avenue.

Evidence at those locations indicates that someone hauled the trees/brush and dumped it at those locations after it was cut from a location in the City of Mt. Pleasant.

Anyone with information about these reports is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 319-385-2712.