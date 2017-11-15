LOMONT MOLDING LLC INCREASES THEIR LARGE PART CAPABILITIES

Emphasis on Early Supplier Development Led to the Large Tonnage Strategy

Lomont Molding LLC (Lomont) has begun the installation of large tonnage presses at their R&D facility in Georgetown, Texas. This strategy has evolved from their solution-based philosophy that has been tied into servicing a strong industrial demographic. The recent installation of a 2,100-ton Haitian press will be followed by the completion of a 1,500-ton press in January, followed by a 2,700-ton installation in June of 2018. These three plastic presses will augment the large tonnage presses located at Lomont’s corporate headquarters in Mt Pleasant, Iowa.

Jason Bender, president of Lomont, stated, “Early supplier development is key to proper engineering for large part injection molding. By working together early in the design process we can find efficiencies that save time and investment dollars. By strategically locating our large part capabilities we can best serve our growing customer base. Our supplier development program is predicated on being able to handle the entire range of injection molding requirements.”

A professional approach in helping our customers with their most difficult molding challenges is why Lomont is investing so much into their large tonnage plastic machinery program. It takes a lot of innovation, vision, and plastic experience to support all the challenges involved in this type of molding. This not only includes presses, but the robotics and accessory equipment investments needed to make this a successful enterprise. Lomont’s large part competencies include:

Large plastic parts and secondary assemblies

Complex plastic parts

Mold building

Part Production Approval Process

Robotics and accessory handling equipment

Precision tolerances and cosmetic surfaces

Logistics and value-added services

Lomont Molding LLC, a plastic molder, operates three manufacturing locations including Mt Pleasant, Iowa, Reinbeck, Iowa, and Georgetown, Texas. Corporate facilities are currently located in Mt Pleasant, Iowa. Additional information is available at www.lomont.com.