Lomont Honored for Community Pride

Lomont Molding LLC Captures

Community Pride Award

MOUNT PLEASANT—The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to recognize businesses that make an investment to better the Mount Pleasant community with their quarterly Community Pride Award. This quarter’s recipient is Lomont Molding LLC. Lomont Molding LLC is in the process of adding a $2.6 million expansion to their Mount Pleasant location. This expansion is will bring 6 new jobs to the community and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2017.

Carl Frank, Lomont Molding Marketing Director accepted the Community Pride award at the June Alive After Five stating “Lomont Molding is very excited and appreciative to receive the Mount Pleasant Community Pride Award. We have spent a lot of time and effort working on our plant and property here in Mount Pleasant.”

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors created the Community Pride Award to honor those businesses and organizations that showcase exceptional maintenance and investment in their properties and to encourage other businesses to follow their lead. Lomont Molding LLC will be honored with a ribbon cutting by the MPACC Ambassadors on Tuesday, June 20 at 12:00 noon .

The Mount Pleasant location is the corporate office of Lomont Molding LLC and one of three locations nationwide. Jason Bender, President of Lomont Molding LLC, explained “One of the significant tenets of Lomont’s business philosophy is being an involved member of the Mount Pleasant community. Through recognition programs such as the Community Pride Award we can all share in making our city one of the great places to work. Thank you again for the opportunity to represent Mount Pleasant.”

Chamber members wishing to nominate a business for future Community Pride Awards may do so by completing a form available at www.mountpleasantiowa.org or by calling 319.385.3101. The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance exists to improve the quality of life for Henry County residents through economic growth. The Chamber consists of 342 businesses, organizations and individual members.