Lola Maxine Nichols

Lola Maxine Nichols, 72, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home in Mt. Pleasant.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.

