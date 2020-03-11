Lola M. Waterhouse

Lola M. Waterhouse, 88, of Salem, IA, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

Visitation will begin at noon Friday, March 13, 2020 at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with family present from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Salem South Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Lewelling Quaker Museum or Salem Fire and Rescue. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.