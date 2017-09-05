Lois Nebel

A graveside service for Lois F. Nebel, 90, of Wayland will be held Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the Finley Cemetery in rural Wayland. Pastor Jim Stiles will officiate. Lois F. Nebel died Monday, September 4, 2017 at the Parkview Home in Wayland. A memorial fund has been established for the Finley Cemetery Association. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting with her arrangements.

Lois entered into this world on July 22, 1927, the daughter of Frank and Alma Elizabeth (Rapp) Nebel, on the family farm in the Finley community, southeast of Wayland, Iowa. Lois attended country school, Maple Grove, Jefferson Twp #1, and graduated from Wayland High School in 1946, and the American Institute of Business in 1947. She worked one year at the Iowa State Farm Bureau Insurance in Des Moines, 32 years at Wayland State Bank and 16 years at the Washington State Bank. Her family and friends were the center of her world.

For several years Lois had been in poor health due to a condition called Rhabdomyolysis, a muscle destroying disease caused from a statin drug. Growing worse, she gently slipped from the leash of love and peacefully passed into a better world.

She leaves to mourn her departure, one sister, Bonnie (Darrel) Land of Denver, CO., two brothers: Glen “Buddy” of Wayland, IA., and Robert (Marilyn) of Marion, IA., five nephews: Steven (Brenda) King, James (Elisabeth) Land, Greg Land, Martin (Alex) Nebel and James Nebel, two nieces: Mary Ann (Mark) Trumm and Lori Nebel, five great nephews, three great nieces and three step great nieces.

Lois has gone to meet her loved ones: her parents, her twin sister Louise (2005) and her brother Allen (2002).