Loebsack’s Rural Wireless Access Act Signed into Law

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today after his legislation, the Rural Wireless Access Act, was signed into law by President Trump. This bipartisan bill was incorporated in the FY2018 Omnibus Appropriations Act, which was passed by both the House and Senate and signed into law last week. CLICK HERE for video of Loebsack speaking about his legislation before it passed the House.

“Folks living in rural areas know just how bad wireless voice and mobile internet services can be. Unfortunately, the maps that the FCC currently uses are incomplete and tell a different story than what Iowans know is actually happening. I am pleased my legislation will help get resources where they are most needed, including rural communities.”

Currently, the standards that define how wireless coverage is determined are not sufficient, meaning that coverage maps can be incomplete or inaccurate. Without accurate coverage maps, resources needed to improve wireless access will not be directed to the areas that need the most help, including rural areas. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will now develop new maps to ensure resources to improve wireless voice and mobile Internet services go to the areas that need it the most.

A significant digital divide remains between urban and rural America. Congressman Loebsack is a leader in working to close this divide by promoting broadband deployment throughout rural America. Loebsack serves on the Communications and Technology subcommittee of the Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over telecommunications issues. He also serves as a co-chair of the Rural Broadband Caucus.