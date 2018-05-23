Loebsack Welcomes SE Iowa Chambers to Washington

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack today met with leaders from Burlington, Keokuk, Ft. Madison and Mt. Pleasant while they were in Washington for their annual trip to discuss their community’s priorities. Each year, local leaders and Chambers of Commerce members travel from across Iowa to the nation’s capital to meet with members of Iowa’s Congressional Delegation.

“It was great to meet with local leaders from Southeast Iowa to continue learning about the issues that are important to their communities,” said Loebsack. “The future looks bright for the area and I want to make sure they have the tools and support they need to continue growing the economy. I look forward to continuing to be a strong voice for the region.”

While in Washington, Loebsack, the Greater Burlington Partnership, the Keokuk Area of Commerce, the Ft. Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance discussed how they will continue to work together to advocate for issues important to the area, including making improvements to flood protection, investing in waste water and sewer upgrades and various other infrastructure projects throughout the region.