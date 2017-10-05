Loebsack Welcomes Additional USDA Disaster Designations

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack today applauded the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for designating four additional Iowa counties that have seen extensive damage from the recent drought as primary natural disaster areas. Specifically, the counties of Davis, Henry, Keokuk and Van Buren are included in this declaration.

“I applaud the USDA for their decision to assist the farmers and rural areas that were greatly affected by the drought this summer,” said Loebsack. “I have toured some of the affected areas and have seen firsthand the damage to the crops. I will continue to fight to ensure those with significant damage get the assistance they need.”

Benefits are also available for the contiguous counties of Appanoose, Des Moines, Iowa, Jefferson, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Wapello and Washington.

All qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) emergency (EM) loans, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the EM loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity.

