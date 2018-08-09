Loebsack Welcomes Additional Disaster Declaration for Drought-Stricken Iowa Counties

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack today welcomed the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (UDSA) disaster declaration for Appanoose and Van Buren Counties in southern Iowa, which has seen extensive damage to crops and livestock from the recent drought. The contiguous Counties of Davis, Henry, Jefferson, Lee, Lucas, Monroe, Wapello and Wayne will also be able to receive assistance.

“I have met with farmers in southern Iowa to hear firsthand about the impact of the drought has had on their crops and livestock. I welcome the USDA’s decision and will continue advocating for the farmers and rural areas that are suffering through this drought.”

Additional information from USDA about the designation and what actions affected farmers should take is below.

A Secretarial disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and those counties contiguous to such primary counties eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), provided eligibility requirements are met. This assistance includes FSA emergency loans. Farmers in eligible counties have 8 months from the date of a Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator.

Local FSA offices can provide affected farmers with further information.