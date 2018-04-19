Loebsack to Host Three Roundtables in SE Iowa on Expanding Broadband Options in Rural Communities

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack announced today that he will be hosting three roundtables on FRIDAY, April 20th, to discuss his efforts to expand both fixed and mobile broadband in rural communities. As a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Loebsack has worked extensively to ensure Iowa’s rural communities are not left behind in this increasingly interconnected world. At the roundtable, Loebsack will bring together elected officials along with service providers to discuss ways to expand broadband access. Media are invited to attend.

Loebsack recently worked to get his legislation, the Rural Wireless Access Act, signed into law. This legislation requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish standards for collecting wireless coverage data. This data will help ensure maps are accurate so resources to improve wireless voice and mobile Internet services go to the areas that need it the most.

Roundtables on Expanding Broadband Options in Rural Iowa

Mt. Pleasant

Noon

Access Energy

1800 West Washington Street

Keokuk

2:00pm

SCC Keokuk Campus

355 Messenger Road

West Burlington

4:00pm

SCC West Burlington Campus

Room 201

1500 W Agency Road