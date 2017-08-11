Loebsack to Bring “Iowa First” Tour to Mt. Pleasant, Keosauqua and Bloomfield

Tour will highlight issues including fighting for rural communities, education and working families

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack today announced the next stops on his Iowa First tour. Loebsack will be spending the month of August traveling around the state, meeting face to face with Iowans to listen to their thoughts, concerns and ideas. As part of his “Iowa First” Tour, Loebsack will focus on three key areas, including fighting for rural communities, ensuring Iowans have access to quality education and growing the economy and creating good paying jobs across the state. Details for each upcoming stop will be announced at a later time.

“I look forward to touring across Iowa to meet with folks to discuss the issues that are important to them. Whether it is ensuring our rural communities have the resources they need to succeed, growing the economy and creating jobs, or fighting to guarantee every child has access to a quality 21st Century education, I am working to put Iowa First,” said Loebsack.

Friday, August 11 “Iowa First” Tour Events

Growing the Economy and Creating Jobs

Dave will visit with Iowans to discuss what it takes to make their community work. Each stop will include a discussion of the real life impact the Republicans’ proposed budget will have on local communities

Mt. Pleasant

Noon

Innovairre

1805 East Washington Street

Dave will tour the facility and meet with staff

Keosauqua

1:45pm

Baker Wire Products

708 Water Street

Dave will tour the facility and meet with staff

Bloomfield

3:30pm

Performance Pipe

412 West 230th Street

Dave will tour the facility and meet with staff

###