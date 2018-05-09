Loebsack Statement on White House RFS Meeting

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today in response to reports that President Trump reiterated his commitment to allowing year round sales of fuel composed of 15 percent ethanol, instead of the 10 percent that is currently blended in the supply. Also at the meeting, a harmful proposal that would have created a new Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) waiver credit program was taken off the table.

Loebsack has long worked on a bipartisan basis to broaden fuel choices for consumers. Earlier this Congress, Loebsack joined with Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) to introduce HR 1311, the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, which would have legislated this move to E15. As co-chair of the House Biofuels Caucus, Loebsack has led the fight for greater access to fuel blended with ethanol and biofuels.

“By taking these steps to allow year round sales of E15 and scrap a proposal to create a new waiver program, it will help expand consumer choice at the pump, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil, and stimulate economic development throughout rural communities. I await the final details of the rule, but I am pleased these steps are finally being taken and consumers will now have access to greater choices at the pump.”

During the same meeting, Sen. Ted Cruz put forth a proposal that would allow exported gallons of ethanol count toward domestic RFS blending requirements.

“This proposal is a nonstarter. It would completely undermine the RFS and is in direct conflict with current law. This proposal would greatly reduce demand for ethanol and corn, devastating Iowa farmers. I will continue to fight against this proposal and ensure the RFS remains strong.”