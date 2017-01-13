Loebsack Statement on the GOPs Plan to Dismantle the ACA

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today after House Republicans voted to set in motion the repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without any plan to replace it and cover the 20 million Americans who have received coverage.

“Today’s vote on the Republican budget sets in motion the repeal of the ACA without any plans to replace it. If the ACA is repealed 100% and not replaced, 240,000 Iowans could lose coverage and the state could lose $7.4 billion in federal resources over 10 years. This plan would hurt Iowa’s hardworking families. It would allow women to be charged more simply because of their gender, allow people to be denied coverage for having a preexisting condition, hike up drug prices for seniors, and put back in place lifetime caps for coverage. On top of losing these protections, this vote blows a $9.5 trillion dollar hole in the budget, giving tax breaks to the wealthiest one percent at the expense of Iowa’s working families.”