Loebsack Statement on President Trump’s FY2018 Budget

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack made the following statement today after President Trump released his budget for FY2018.

“It has long been said that a budget is a set of priorities, a vision of where one believes the country should be headed. The budget that the President unveiled today fails to reflect the priorities of Iowans I meet when traveling around the state. This budget cuts investments in programs that have a proven record of creating jobs and growing the economy, disinvests in education, cuts important funding for rebuilding our infrastructure, eliminates vital workforce training programs, does away with loans to ensure Iowans have access to clean water, and turns off assistance to low income families to help manage heating and energy costs. We need to pass a budget that grows our infrastructure, invests in Iowa’s small towns and rural communities, and ensures any child who wants to can afford to attend college.

“As a father and grandfather, I am very concerned about the future we will leave to our children. It is clear that there is fat that needs to be trimmed from the budget, but slashing everything from job creation programs to services for rural communities, isn’t the way to go about it. This budget makes it clear that the White House is out of touch with reality. We need a budget that works for all Americans, not just millionaires, billionaires and corporations.”

Specific cuts that will have a direct impact on Iowans:

Agriculture

Cuts $95 million from the Rural Business and Cooperative Service that offers programs to support business development and job training opportunities for rural residents

that offers programs to support business development and job training opportunities for rural residents Eliminates the $500 million Water and Wastewater loan and grant program that funds rural water and waste infrastructure

Commerce

Eliminates the $221 million Economic Development Administration, which provides grants to struggling communities

HHS

Cuts the National Institutes of Health (NIH) budget by nearly twenty percent

budget by nearly twenty percent Eliminates LIHEAP , which helps low income families afford heating and energy costs

, which helps low income families afford heating and energy costs Eliminates the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), including the 1,500 Iowans working with the AmeriCorps program

including the 1,500 Iowans working with the AmeriCorps program Eliminates the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB)

Transportation

Eliminates Essential Air Service , which subsidizes flights to rural airports, including a $1,917,566 cut to Burlington

, which subsidizes flights to rural airports, including a $1,917,566 cut to Burlington Eliminates TIGER grants that invest in road, rail, and transit projects

HUD

Eliminates $3 billion CDBG program, which hurts rural infrastructure and provides help for modest income families in Iowa’s cities

Education

Cuts $2.4 billion in grants for preparing and training teachers

Cuts $1.2 billion for after-school and summer programs

Cut $3.7 billion in grants for teacher training

FEMA

Cuts $581 million for disaster response , including: Public Assistance Funding: Supports the rebuilding of schools, hospitals, bridges, water treatment plants, and all kinds of public buildings, facilities and infrastructure. These grants also assist with covering the costs of debris removal and cleanup efforts in the immediate aftermath of a disaster Individual Assistance Funding: Enables people who have lost their homes to find temporary housing as well as provide food and shelter for their families Hazard Mitigation Grants: Provides support to fix vulnerabilities that were exposed in the most recent disaster, like relocating or elevating homes that were damaged

, including:

