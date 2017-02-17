Loebsack Statement on Passage of Iowa’s Anti-Worker Bill

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement after Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate rammed through legislation to roll back collective bargaining for Iowa’s public workers.

“The legislation that Republicans in Des Moines rammed through the Iowa House and Senate today is an assault on Iowa’s hard-working families. This anti-worker rights bill will negatively affect education, compromise public safety employees, drive down wages and could result in layoffs. By drafting this legislation behind closed doors and without the input of working families, who are most affected by this bill, Republicans once again showed who they really stand for- corporations and special interests. Democrats will never stop fighting on behalf of Iowa’s hard-working families.”