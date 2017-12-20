Loebsack Statement on House Passage of Ryan-McConnell Tax Plan

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today after the House passed the final version of the Ryan-McConnell Tax Plan.

“The Ryan-McConnell tax plan that passed today will hurt too many Iowans. Congress should have done a better job fighting for Iowa’s working families and providing relief for small businesses. Instead of increasing take home pay for all middle class families, the Ryan-McConnell plan focuses on slashing taxes for millionaires, billionaires and corporations. All of this is laying the ground work to cut Medicare and Social Security, gutting the benefits seniors have earned after a lifetime of work. It’s just wrong.

“In order to truly get the economy going we must reward hard work and incentivize and encourage companies to invest in jobs in Iowa and not ship them overseas. As a father and grandfather, I strongly believe we also must address our nation’s debt in a reasonable way, not on the back of seniors, the middle class and hardworking families. Finally, it is fundamentally wrong that corporations and the wealthy, which already don’t pay their fair share in taxes, will receive new, special tax breaks at the expense of too many hardworking Iowans and future generations.”

