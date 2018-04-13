Loebsack Statement on Granting of E15 Waiver

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released a statement today following reports that President Trump has endorsed allowing year-round sales of fuel composed of 15 percent ethanol, instead of the 10 percent that is currently blended in the supply. Loebsack has long worked on a bipartisan basis to broaden fuel choices for consumers. Earlier this Congress, Loebsack joined with Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) to introduce HR 1311, the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, which would have legislated this move to E15. As co-chair of the House Biofuels Caucus, Loebsack has led the fight for greater access to fuel blended with ethanol and biofuels.

“If reports are true, this action will remove an unnecessary barrier and allow E15 gasoline to be sold year-round. By taking these steps, it will help expand consumer choice at the pump, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and foreign oil, and stimulate economic development throughout rural communities. Today’s actions should have been taken years ago, but I am pleased that consumers now have access to greater choices at the pump.”