Loebsack Statement on Government Funding Bill

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement Thursday after the House voted on the fourth short-term continuing resolution of the fiscal year. Loebsack has previously supported short-term funding agreements in order to allow time for a long-term agreement to be negotiated. With no movement towards a long-term agreement, Loebsack voted against another short-term fix.

“Congress must remain in Washington until a long-term funding agreement has been reached. After a dysfunctional and chaotic process, for the fourth time this fiscal year, Paul Ryan and Republican leaders in the House have yet again resorted to kicking the can down the road just so they can get out of town for the weekend. I have previously supported short-term funding agreements in hopes of finding a long-term solution. But it is now past time for gimmicks that will only lead to another manufactured crisis in February. I remain prepared to stay in Washington and work until a long-term plan is in place. I continue to believe that a commonsense solution can be reached and remain hopeful folks are willing to come to the table in order to achieve positive results for Iowans.”