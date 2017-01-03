Loebsack Statement on Being Sworn in at the Beginning of the 115th Congress

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today on the gaveling in of the new 115th Congress. Loebsack also comments on the House Republicans’ efforts to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) in their first act of the new Congress.

“I am once again honored to represent the people of Iowa and to be their voice in Washington. I look forward to continuing to fight on behalf of Iowa’s hard-working families. From creating jobs here at home to boosting the rural economy and strengthening Social Security and Medicare, there is a lot of work that lies ahead of us.

“I was dismayed that one of the first actions taken by House Republicans in the middle of the night was to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics. After claiming they wanted to ‘drain the swamp’ all this move did was prove that the GOP has already forgotten who they work for- the American people. I am pleased they have moved to reinstate much needed accountability by maintaining the independence of the OCE, but this proposal never should have been considered in the first place.

“I look forward to working to move our great nation forward while standing firm against moves that will harm hard-working Iowa families or weaken the safety net for those who are most at risk.”

###