Loebsack Representative to Hold Office Hours

Loebsack Representative to Hold Office HoursWritten by Theresa Rose on July 11, 2018
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack will have a member of his staff in Southeastern Iowa for open office hours. Jared Hershberger, Loebsack’s District Representative, will be at the following locations. Hershberger will be on hand to work with individuals who are having difficulty with a government agency, have suggestions for Dave, or would just like to share their concerns. Members of the public are invited to attend. Hershberger holds regular office hours throughout Iowa.
If residents are unable to attend but have a concern to share with the Congressman, please call our district office toll-free at 1-866-914-IOWA (4692).
Hershberger’s schedule for July is as follows.
Wednesday, July 11
Washington Chamber of Commerce
205 West Main Street
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Mount Pleasant City Hall
307 East Monroe Street
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Thursday, July 12
Fort Madison City Hall
811 Avenue E
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Keokuk City Hall
415 Blondeau Street
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Tuesday, July 17
Burlington City Hall
400 Washington Street
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Wednesday, July 18
Keosauqua City Hall
804 1st Street
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Fairfield Arts and Convention Center
200 North Main Street
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Thursday, July 19
Muscatine City Hall
215 Sycamore Street
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Wapello City Hall
335 North Main Street
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Tuesday, July 24
Burlington City Hall
400 Washington Street
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM