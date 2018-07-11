Loebsack Representative to Hold Office Hours

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack will have a member of his staff in Southeastern Iowa for open office hours. Jared Hershberger, Loebsack’s District Representative, will be at the following locations. Hershberger will be on hand to work with individuals who are having difficulty with a government agency, have suggestions for Dave, or would just like to share their concerns. Members of the public are invited to attend. Hershberger holds regular office hours throughout Iowa.

If residents are unable to attend but have a concern to share with the Congressman, please call our district office toll-free at 1-866-914-IOWA (4692).

Hershberger’s schedule for July is as follows.

Wednesday, July 11

Washington Chamber of Commerce

205 West Main Street

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Mount Pleasant City Hall

307 East Monroe Street

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Thursday, July 12

Fort Madison City Hall

811 Avenue E

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Keokuk City Hall

415 Blondeau Street

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Tuesday, July 17

Burlington City Hall

400 Washington Street

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wednesday, July 18

Keosauqua City Hall

804 1st Street

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Fairfield Arts and Convention Center

200 North Main Street

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Thursday, July 19

Muscatine City Hall

215 Sycamore Street

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wapello City Hall

335 North Main Street

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Tuesday, July 24

Burlington City Hall

400 Washington Street

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM