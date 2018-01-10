Loebsack Rep in Washington and Mt. Pleasant Today (Wednesday)Written by Theresa Rose on January 10, 2018
Loebsack Representative to Hold Office Hours
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack will have a member of his staff in Southeastern Iowa for open office hours. Jared Hershberger, Loebsack’s District Representative, will be at the following locations. Hershberger will be on hand to work with individuals who are having difficulty with a government agency, have suggestions for Dave, or would just like to share their concerns. Members of the public are invited to attend. Hershberger holds regular office hours throughout Iowa.
If residents are unable to attend but have a concern to share with the Congressman, please call our district office toll-free at 1-866-914-IOWA (4692).
Hershberger’s schedule for January is as follows.
Wednesday, January 10
Washington Chamber of Commerce
205 West Main Street
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Mount Pleasant City Hall
307 East Monroe Street
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Thursday, January 11
Fort Madison City Hall
811 Avenue E
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Keokuk City Hall
415 Blondeau Street
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Tuesday, January 16
Burlington City Hall
400 Washington Street
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Mediapolis City Hall
128 North Orchard Street
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Wednesday, January 17
Keosauqua City Hall
804 1st Street
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Fairfield City Hall
200 North Main Street
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Thursday, January 18
Muscatine City Hall
215 Sycamore Street
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Wapello City Hall
335 North Main Street
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM