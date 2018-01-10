Loebsack Rep in Washington and Mt. Pleasant Today (Wednesday)

Loebsack Representative to Hold Office Hours

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack will have a member of his staff in Southeastern Iowa for open office hours. Jared Hershberger, Loebsack’s District Representative, will be at the following locations. Hershberger will be on hand to work with individuals who are having difficulty with a government agency, have suggestions for Dave, or would just like to share their concerns. Members of the public are invited to attend. Hershberger holds regular office hours throughout Iowa.

If residents are unable to attend but have a concern to share with the Congressman, please call our district office toll-free at 1-866-914-IOWA (4692).

Hershberger’s schedule for January is as follows.

Wednesday, January 10

Washington Chamber of Commerce

205 West Main Street

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Mount Pleasant City Hall

307 East Monroe Street

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Thursday, January 11

Fort Madison City Hall

811 Avenue E

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Keokuk City Hall

415 Blondeau Street

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Tuesday, January 16

Burlington City Hall

400 Washington Street

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Mediapolis City Hall

128 North Orchard Street

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Wednesday, January 17

Keosauqua City Hall

804 1st Street

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Fairfield City Hall

200 North Main Street

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Thursday, January 18

Muscatine City Hall

215 Sycamore Street

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Wapello City Hall

335 North Main Street

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM