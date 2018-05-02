Loebsack Public Schedule for Thursday, May 3

Mt. Pleasant – “Coffee with your Congressman” Tour Stop

WHO Congressman Dave Loebsack

WHAT Dave will mingle with local patrons to chat one-on-one and hear directly from Iowans

WHERE Jerry’s Place

2105 East Washington Street

TIME Noon

OTTUMWA – Tour River Hills Community Health Center

WHO Congressman Dave Loebsack

WHAT Dave will tour the newly remodeled facility and meet with staff to discuss the important role Community Health Centers play in Ottumwa

WHERE River Hills Community Health Center

201 S Market Street

TIME 2:00pm

OSCEOLA – Tour CIPCO and Clarke Electric Cooperative Solar Array

WHO Congressman Dave Loebsack

WHAT Dave will tour the Clarke Solar Farm that provides clean, renewable energy to its 5,000 members

WHERE Clarke Solar Farm

213 Le Ann Drive

TIME 4:30pm