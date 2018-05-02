Loebsack Public Schedule for Thursday, May 3

Loebsack Public Schedule for Thursday, May 3Written by Theresa Rose on May 2, 2018
Mt. Pleasant – “Coffee with your Congressman” Tour Stop
WHO Congressman Dave Loebsack
WHAT Dave will mingle with local patrons to chat one-on-one and hear directly from Iowans
WHERE Jerry’s Place
2105 East Washington Street
TIME Noon
OTTUMWA – Tour River Hills Community Health Center
WHO Congressman Dave Loebsack
WHAT Dave will tour the newly remodeled facility and meet with staff to discuss the important role Community Health Centers play in Ottumwa
WHERE River Hills Community Health Center
201 S Market Street
TIME 2:00pm
OSCEOLA – Tour CIPCO and Clarke Electric Cooperative Solar Array
WHO Congressman Dave Loebsack
WHAT Dave will tour the Clarke Solar Farm that provides clean, renewable energy to its 5,000 members
WHERE Clarke Solar Farm
213 Le Ann Drive
TIME 4:30pm