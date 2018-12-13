Loebsack Praises Passage of Farm Bill

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack today praised the House passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, which now heads to the President for his signature. This bipartisan legislation contains two pieces of legislation that Loebsack helped lead. After the President signs the bill, both the Precision Agriculture Connectivity Bill and the Supporting and Improving Rural EMS Needs (SIREN) Act of 2018 will become law. Portions of Loebsack’s legislation aimed at allowing farmers to update program yields for Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) as a way to boost their eligibility for support were also included in the final bill.

“Farmers across Iowa and the nation have been waiting for this new legislation since the last Farm Bill expired in October. This bill will help provide the stability farmers need and deserve to be able to plant crops, raise livestock, and make investments that create jobs with certainty,” said Loebsack. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make sure this legislation is fully implemented and provides the necessary support for our farmers, rural communities and economy.”