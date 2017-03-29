Loebsack Office Now Accepting Service Academy Nominations

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack announced today that his office is now accepting applications for nomination to the U.S. Service Academies for the 2018 freshman class. Each year, Congressman Loebsack may nominate up to five Iowans for each Academy, with the final selection for admission made by the individual Academy. Applications are due to Loebsack’s office no later than October 31st, 2017.

“As a military parent with children who attended the Naval Academy, this process is very personal to me,” said Loebsack. “I look forward to nominating our future leaders and encourage all interested students to apply.”

Our nation’s Service Academies offer educational opportunities for young people interested in military service. Students can specialize in a variety of fields at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, or the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point.

Additional information on the selection process can be found on Loebsack’s website: http://loebsack.house.gov/constituentservices/serviceacademynominations.htm. Please contact Brian Kramer, Loebsack’s Academy Coordinator, in his Davenport office at 563-323-5988 with any questions. Brian can also be emailed at Brian.Kramer@mail.house.gov.