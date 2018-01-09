Loebsack Launches Revamped Online Home For Iowans

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack has launched his newly redesigned website, https://loebsack.house.gov. The website serves as the online home for Iowans looking to interact with the Congressman and be in touch with his office.

“I am pleased that the newly redesigned website makes it easier for Iowans to be in touch with me and see what I am working on in Washington and across the state. I have long been committed to transparency and having an open conversation with Iowans. Along with the 370 in-person meetings I held in 2017, I believe my website is an additional place for folks to get information and leave comments in one convenient place. I hope Iowans visit the new site and find useful information about how my office can be of assistance.”