Loebsack Encourages Students to Apply for Fall Internships

Positions available in Iowa City, Davenport and Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C – Congressman Dave Loebsack today announced that his office is now accepting applications from Iowa college students to participate in a Congressional internship program. Positions are available in Loebsack’s Iowa City, Davenport or Washington, D.C. offices. The Congressional internship program is open to undergraduate students and recent graduates, regardless of major. Fall internships typically begin around Labor Day and run through the end of the year, though specific dates can be set for each individual.

“As a former educator, I have seen the benefits that internships can provide by giving students a firsthand look into the government process,” said Loebsack. “I encourage all hardworking, motivated students and recent graduates to apply.”

Interns based in Washington, D.C. will focus on learning about the legislative process and the federal government by working closely with the legislative, communications and constituent services staff members. Interns based in Iowa City or Davenport will focus on providing constituent services and interacting with members of the community. Interested candidates should email their cover letter, resume, a short writing sample, a letter of recommendation and specify which office you are applying to intern in (Iowa City, Davenport or Washington, D.C.) to LoebsackInternship@mail.house.gov.