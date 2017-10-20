Loebsack Demands Pruitt Hearing Following Attacks on Renewable Energy and Rural Economy

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack today called for House Energy and Commerce Committee to hold an oversight hearing of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In the eight months since EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has been confirmed, he has yet to appear before the committee and answer questions. In light of the mixed messages coming from the White House on our nation’s renewable energy policy, Loebsack believes it is more important than ever that the Energy and Commerce Committee hear from EPA Administrator Pruitt. Loebsack serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has oversight jurisdiction for the EPA.

“It is troubling that in the eight months since Scott Pruitt was confirmed as EPA Administrator, he has not once appeared before this committee. Given the mixed messages coming out of the White House, and from the EPA and Administrator Pruitt on our nation’s renewable energy policies, I believe it is long overdue that the committee conduct its required oversight over the EPA,” wrote Loebsack to the Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “Convening an oversight hearing will allow the members of this committee the opportunity to question the administrator about his comments and actions and gain clarity on this administration’s commitment to renewable energy.”

