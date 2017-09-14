Loebsack Demands Answers from Equifax on Data Breach

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack, along with his Democratic colleagues from the Energy and Commerce Committee, demanded answers from Equifax after the company announced a massive data breach has compromised the personal information of more than 143 million Americans. In a letter sent to the Richard Smith, the Chairman and CEO of Equifax, the members laid out a series of questions to gain additional information about who was affected, how Equifax plans to make impacted customers whole and what the company is doing to ensure additional breaches do not occur. The letter also asks why Equifax took more than a month to notify consumers of the unauthorized access to their personal information.

Information is available on the Iowa Attorney General’s website for Iowans whose data may have been compromised.

“We are writing with serious concerns about the immense scale of this data breach, and we have a number of questions about whether Equifax took appropriate steps to safeguard the personal information of consumers,” the Energy and Commerce Committee members wrote in their letter. “Your company profits from collecting highly sensitive personal information from American consumers- it should take seriously its responsibility to keep data safe and to inform consumers when its protections fail.”

The letter requests answers to detailed questions, including: