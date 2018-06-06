Loebsack Calls on House Republican Leaders to Follow the Senate and Cancel August Recess

House has only been in session for 56 days this year

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to follow the lead of their Senate counterparts and cancel the planned August recess. Today marks the 156th day of the year and the House has only been in session for a total of 56 days.

“It is beyond unacceptable that the House has only been in session for 56 days so far this year. The people of Iowa sent me here to work on issues that affect their lives and only being in session for one-third of the time is no way to get anything accomplished,” said Loebsack. “Today, I am calling on House Republican leaders to follow the lead of the Senate and cancel the planned August recess. We cannot afford to close up shop for over five weeks this summer, leaving behind a seemingly endless list of issues to deal with. Iowans deserve better and I stand ready to work with anyone to help move our state and nation forward.”

Among the issues that have not been dealt with include: