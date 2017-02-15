Loebsack Calls for Immediate Investigation into Russia’s Ties to the Trump Administration

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack released the following statement today calling for an independent investigation to look into Russia’s ties to the Trump Administration, his campaign and their influence on the election.

“It has become clearer with each passing day of the Trump Administration that there must be a full, independent investigation of his administration and campaign’s connection to Russia. Leaders of the Republican Party must put their responsibility to country over party loyalty and immediately launch an investigation. The American people are demanding accountability, above and beyond partisan politics, in order to restore faith in our democracy.”