Lockridge Man Killed, Two Others Injured in Jefferson County Accident

One person was killed and two people were injured in an early morning accident Saturday. All three were in a pickup that left the roadway and rolled coming to rest on its top in a ditch on 110th Street west of Yew Avenue in Jefferson County at about 1:30 am. 21 year old Jacob Nelson of Lockridge died in the accident. 20 year old Brett Scott of Fairfield was taken by air to University Hospitals in Iowa City and 21 year old Maxwell Spalla, also of Fairfield was taken to the Jefferson County Hospital. The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate what happened. It’s still not clear who was driving.