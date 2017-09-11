Local Youth on State 4H Council

Forty Iowa youth are beginning terms as State 4-H Council members. Including these young people from the KILJ listening area…Hallie Sandeen-Henry County, Cole Moeller-Lee County and Joy Westercamp-Van Buren County.

These young leaders will serve as ambassadors for the 4-H Youth Development program throughout the state and in their local counties.

To be considered for the State 4-H Council, each member submitted a written application and participated in face-to-face interviews with a panel of 4-H mentors. This selective process focuses on how candidates communicate their leadership and communication skills, as well as their potential to contribute as a part of a large group. As a part of the council, members are responsible for organizing and implementing the annual Iowa 4-H Youth Conference, which brings over 700 high school students to Iowa State University’s campus for three days in June. Council members also serve at the Iowa State Fair and other Iowa 4-H events, and visit counties to share with 4-H’ers how to get involved with state and national 4-H opportunities. The council members also coordinate, promote and oversee the 4-H’ers for 4-H fundraising campaign. Council members attend multiple retreats throughout the year that focus on developing leadership, citizenship and communication and personal life skills, while also providing opportunities to work as a team and to make friends.